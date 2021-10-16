Jeffrey A. Rebideau LUDLOW — Jeffrey A. Rebideau, 54, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, in Rutland, Vermont. He was born on Feb. 25, 1967, at Springfield (Vermont) Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Tina (Cross) Rebideau, of Ludlow; his daughters, Ashley (Rebideau) Snide and Brooke Rebideau, both of Ludlow; his father, Joseph Rebideau, of Plymouth, Vermont; his mother, Maria Page, of Phoenix, Arizona; his sister, Jacqueline Rebideau, of Ilfeld, New Mexico; two granddaughters; three aunts, one uncle and seven cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Rebideau. Jeff attended Plymouth Elementary School, Black River High School and Woodstock Union High School. During these years, he worked at Killington Ski Area, as well as various jobs for neighbors and local businesses. Jeff was always an asset on these projects. Jeff and his wife, Tina, also owned and operated Tyson Store in Ludlow. Beginning in 1987, Jeff began plumbing and construction work throughout the southern Vermont region. He eventually gained the title of a master plumber, with an esteemed reputation and dedicated client base. Jeff loved being outside. His passions included hunting, fishing, barbecuing, moonshining, spending time with his family, and having a loyal beagle to rabbit hunt with. A remembrance of his life will be held in Vermont in spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heritage Family Credit Union, Attn: Jeff Rebideau, 198 Main St., Ludlow, but 05149. We will be using all monies to set up a program to help youth get started in hunting and fishing. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
