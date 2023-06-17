Jeffrey B. Sherman Son, Brother, Friend, Father RUTLAND/CUMBUCO, BRAZIL — Jeff lived life his way and sailed away, at his chosen time and place, in May while residing in Cumbuco, Brazil. Jeff lived life with love, laughter, enthusiasm, passion and creativity. He had courage to try many new things, restart life in foreign exciting lands, and find joy and adventure wherever he landed. He leaves behind his family: parents Jon (deceased) and Jean Sherman, stepfather Ed Brutsch, sister Alicia and her husband Seth along with two nieces Arielle and Lilah Walker, brother James, brother Jarod and sister in law Jen Sherman, his beautiful daughter Averie, uncle Arnold Sherman, uncle Rick and aunt Joyce Sherman, uncle Steve and aunt Mary Collins, uncle John and aunt Susan Rogers, and many dear cousins. Jeff had many friends he inspired over the years and all those who met him could not forget his unmistakable personality and commitment to who he was. Jeff was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph’s in Rutland, and college Johnson and Wales in Rhode Island and University of Massachusetts. Jeff was a veteran in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Jeff had a successful career with American Express then later Met Life as a Financial Advisor and gained much knowledge and enjoyment through utilizing the stock market. After spending time in the world of Finance he decided to pursue his passions for adventure and travel, and he moved to Brazil where he would spend his days dedicated to kite surfing, hiking, exploring nature and meeting new friends. He turned his passion into a business and became a kite surf instructor and opened his own kite school called “the Lazy Gringo” in Cumbuco, Brazil. We imagine Jeff is kite surfing in the beyond, laughing and causing a ruckus with Papa Jon, finding fascinating new adventures each day, and making quick conversation with all those he meets of the extraordinary life he lived. You are forever dear in our hearts and we love you beyond words. A ceremony of life will be held on July 15th starting at from 4pm at the Krause Family Sugarmaker’s property, 545 Town Line Rd., Mendon VT 05701. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rutland Humane Society to honor Jeff’s of love of animals. The family also requests that if you find yourself struggling with mental health that you reach out to a professional because you matter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.