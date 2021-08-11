Jeffrey L. Chamberlain PROCTOR — Jeffrey L. Chamberlain, 60, died Aug. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 7, 1961, in Rutland, the son of Richard and Frances (Grazene) Chamberlain. Mr. Chamberlain was a former member of Grace Congregational Church. Survivors include his wife, Susan (Lafountain) Chamberlain, of North Clarendon; and three siblings, Richard Chamberlain, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Brent Chamberlain, of North Chittenden, Denise McLaughlin, of Viera, Florida. The funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
