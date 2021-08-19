Jeffrey M. Snyder LUDLOW — Jeffrey Michael Snyder, 34, of Ludlow, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021, unexpectedly, due to health complications. He was born in Springfield, Vermont, on April 13, 1987. Jeffrey received his education at Flood Brook in Londonderry, Vermont, and Green Mountain High School in Chester, Vermont. Jeffrey was an exceptionally loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He opened his heart to all those around him and filled every room he entered with his boisterous personality. Jeffrey loved a good argument and any opportunity to charm you with his wonderful smile and quick wit. Jeffrey’s strength lives on within his children and everyone he has touched. His story of overcoming darkness serves as a reminder that nothing is impossible. He was an incredible father who cherished his two children dearly and would do anything and everything for them. Jeffrey waits patiently in heaven for his beautiful wife of 18 years, Kathleen, and forever remains within her heart. Jeffrey, you are now with your father, Jeff, who entered heaven just before you so that he may prepare it for a shining soul like yours. You are holding his hand and that of your big brother, Jonathan - now you may finally give him the hug you have always wished you could. Tell them both Mom says hi and cherishes you all dearly. Mom loves you so much Jeffrey and will think of you every day. The world lost a wonderful and amazing man and heaven gained an angel. There’s really no way to say goodbye to such a loving man. As the days go by, we will always think of you. We forever hold dear the blessings you've given. Jeffrey was predeceased by his father, Jeffrey Martin Snyder; his brother, Jonathan Martin Snyder, in infancy; his grandmother, Winona Johnson; great-grandmother, Ella Abbott; grandfather. Eugene Benoit; Uncle Robert Snyder, Uncle Ralph Abbott, Aunt Wanda Benedict; and cousin, Keith Johnson. Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Hallowell; their two resilient children, Elianna Ella Marie Snyder and Noah Michael Snyder; his best friend and brother, Jeremy Mitchell Snyder; his safeguard and loyal mother, Juanita Snyder; his anchor and second father, Shawn Delaney; his chosen sisters, Renee Hallowell, Beth Hallowell, her partner, CJ, and children, Annabeth, Sammy and Ariabella, and Jessica Hallowell, her partner, Sean, and child, Julian; Darlene Philibert; Moira Armstrong; Clyde Hallowell his wife, Deanne, and daughter, Alicia; and so many more - Jeffrey had a very large and loving family. A private service will follow Sept. 5, 2021. This will be a celebration of his life for close family and friends at Shawn Delaney’s home in Springfield, Vermont, at 249 Brockway Mills Road.
