Jeffrey Mathew Wetmore ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jeffrey Mathew Wetmore died June 7, 2020, at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, New York, after a brief illness. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 19, 1948, the son of Leslie and Eileen Wetmore. Jeff graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, Vermont, class of 1966. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force in Germany during the Vietnam War from 1966-1970. After proudly serving his country, he moved to Rochester, New York, where he owned and operated several businesses. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his younger brother, Barry. Survivors include his partner of 27 years, Chad Rood of Rochester, New York; his brother, Keith Wetmore and wife Margaret of Rutland, Vermont; four sisters, Andrea LaPlante and husband Glen of Hebron, New York, Debora Hadeka and husband James of Middlebury, Vermont, Gail Heikes and husband Gerald of Palmer, Alaska, Janet Dion and husband Dennis of Colchester, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. Jeff will be remembered as being a kind and caring man. He was hard-working and always seemed to have a project underway. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a good joke ready to share at a moment's notice. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
