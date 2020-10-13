Jeffrey Paul McGrath LEICESTER — Jeffrey Paul McGrath, age 53, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Leicester. Jeff was born in Middlebury on Aug. 23, 1967. He was the son of Thomas and Margaruiette (Stearns) McGrath. He grew up in the Vergennes and Ferrisburgh area, where he received his early education. He graduated from Vergennes Union High School, class 1985. He began his working career as a mechanic at Denecker Chevrolet in Vergennes. He had also worked at Berlin Kia in Williston and Shea Chevrolet and G Stone in Middlebury. He was presently employed as a master automotive technician at Goss Dodge in South Burlington. Jeffrey was a past president of Addison County Eagles in Vergennes. He loved camping with family and friends at area campsites. He was a hunter, fisherman and NASCAR fan. His passion was working on cars. Family and friends were most dear to him. He is survived by two daughters, Cassandra L. McGrath and Ashley Booska, both of Orwell; a brother, Keith L. McGrath and soulmate Andrea Porcello of Bradenton, Florida; his parents, Tom and Peggy McGrath of Orwell; and the love of his life, Lisa Malinowski. He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald McGrath, in 1981. A graveside committal service and burial will take place Oct. 15, 2020, at noon at the family lot in North Ferrisburgh Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to AA.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
