Jeffrey Robert Brown CASTLETON — Jeffrey Robert Brown, formerly of Castleton, passed away on July 9, 2019, at his home in Norfolk, VA, after a long battle with cancer. His partner, Kevin Williams, was at his side. He was born July 26, 1961, to Robert C. Brown Sr. and Verona R. Brown, of Castleton. He is survived by his Virginia family Patrick Bradley, George Gott and Ashlynn Humphrey; his Vermont siblings Darlene (Mike) Erwin, Jay (Lorraine) Brown, Charles (Mary) Brown, Ruth (Bob) Kent, sister-in-law Marcia Brown; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving, his "Special" Aunt Elaine Colvin, of Queensbury, NY. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert C. Brown Jr. (2011), and a nephew, Daniel Brown (2013). Jeff had a love for his family and friends, and all his animals (three cats, a dog, his rabbit and chickens). He always had a smile on his face, no matter what. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. At his request, there will be no service. A private burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763, in Jeff's memory.
