Jeffery Robert Brown CASTLETON — Jeffery Robert Brown passed away, after a long illness, on July 9, 2019, at his home in Norfolk, VA. His partner, Kevin Williams, was at his side. He was born July 26, 1961, to Robert C. Brown and Verona R. Brown. He is survived by his VA family Patrick Bradley, George Gott and Ashlynn Humphrey; and his VT siblings Darlene (Mike) Erwin, Jay (Lorraine) Brown, Charles (Mary) Brown, Ruth (Bob) Kent; and predeceased by Robert Brown Jr. (2011) and his aunt Eline Colvin, of Glens Falls, NY. He had many nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no service. A private burial will be at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
