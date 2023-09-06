Jeffrey Steinkamp ROCHESTER — Jeffrey Steinkamp, 91, longtime Rochester resident and most recently of Randolph Center, VT died Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born January 12, 1932 in Milford, CT; the son of Willard C. and Marie A. (Frank) Steinkamp. Jeff held a commission as Lt. JG in the U.S. Naval Reserve and served two years with the Destroyer fleet. He was a partner in the realty firm of Steinkamp and Britton, Inc in Scarsdale, New York. Jeff had lived in Rochester, VT for 30 years before moving to Randolph Center in 2021. He was a longtime member of the Rochester Federated Church, and served on the board of directors of Gifford Medical Center. Jeff was an avid skier and enjoyed this passion well into his eighties, often putting the younger generation to shame with his stamina and enthusiasm. He loved to play golf and bridge, sing in the choir and eat out. He was famous for picking great restaurants and claimed to have never cooked a meal for himself. He enjoyed photography; family and friends looked forward to his Christmas card photo of Vermont foliage and snowy Vermont scenes each year. He had a positive outlook and always had uplifting words for family and friends. He will be missed. Survivors include his many cousins and relatives who cherished him and enjoyed visits with him over the years. Jeff was a loyal, kind and generous soul who valued his many friendships, especially in the Great Hawk Community for the last forty years. To honor Jeff's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be private. We encourage friends and relatives to find a way to honor Jeff's memory in your own ways. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Rochester Federated Church of Rochester, VT. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. The arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
