Jeffrey T. Smith LEICESTER — Jeffrey T Smith, 79, of Leicester VT, died Sunday May 7, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Westfield, Massachusetts on November 15, 1943, the son of Wendell and Marian (Pomeroy) Smith. He attended Washbun University and then Washburn Law School to obtain his law degree. Jeffrey married Linda Miller on June 3, 1966. He practiced law in Brandon & Middlebury VT for 40+ years until his retirement. He enjoyed the last 20+ years living on Lake Dunmore in Leicester VT Jeffrey enjoyed fly fishing (fishing), hunting, skiing and golf. He is survived by his sons Justin and wife Eileen of Leicester and Brenton and wife Brenda of California. Per his wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held during the summer. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
