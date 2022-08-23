Jemasu Poro SHREWSBURY — Jemasu Poro, 54 of Shrewsbury died Thursday morning August 11, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. She was born November 14, 1967 in Springfield the daughters of James H. and Mary (Ennis) Johnson. Jemasu grew up in Weston and graduated from the Green Mountain High School and then attended the Community College of Vermont. She married Robert A. Poro III on August 29, 2006. Jemasu was employed by several law offices in Rutland until her health started failing. She enjoyed photography, gardening and cooking. Survivors include her husband of Robert of Shrewsbury, a son Michael Foster, a grandson Anthony Foster, 3 sisters Teresa, Karen, and Connie “ Deede”, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents , 2 sisters Linda and Tina, and 2 brothers Dennis and Ricky. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to her go fund me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-robs-family-with-wifes-end-of-life-expenses
