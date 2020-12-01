Jenel Kathryn Richards rites WILDER — The funeral service for Jenel Kathryn Richards, 33, of Wilder and formerly of Fair Haven, who died Nov. 22, 2020, was held Saturday at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fair Haven. The Rev. Richard Tinney and the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino of St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney, were concelebrants. The organist was Vaughn Watson, and the soloist was Rosie Doran. Bearers were Tim Brough, David, Robert, Jonathan and Manuel Richards. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, with military honors provided by Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 Color Guard. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
