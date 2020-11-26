Jenel Kathryn Richards WILDER — Jenel Kathryn Richards, of Wilder, Vermont, 33, passed away on Nov. 22, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Jenel was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 24, 1987. Jenel was raised in a big and loving home that included her parents and her brothers and sisters. Jenel was a lively young woman who loved her family and especially loved her young son, Oliver Blondeau. We will miss our Jenel for the rest of our days, but will always recall that radiant smile that glowed so brightly whenever she was with those she loved. Jenel graduated from Fair Haven Union High School where she showcased her joy and curiosity for knowledge. Jenel strove for excellence in all she did. Jenel possessed excellent musical skills and athletic ability, which she showed throughout her life. Jenel was never one to shirk from a challenge and she proudly and bravely enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. She served as an Intelligence Analyst, a career which brought her to serve a tour in Iraq. Following her military service, Jenel attended Castleton University as a Computer Science major. Jenel put her talents to work at Castleton University as an IT Help Desk intern and at General Electric Co. as an intern working on special technology projects. Most recently, Jenel was employed by Aris Solutions in White River Junction, Vermont. Jenel used her many gifts to excel in any job she had. Jenel’s challenges throughout her life were many, but her victories reflected her strength and drive to recover from any period of difficulty she faced. Jenel leaves her loving family who include her beloved son, Oliver Blondeau of Wilder, Vermont; her parents, Peg and Mick Richards of Fair Haven, Vermont; her brothers and sisters, Joshua Richards of Fair Haven, Vermont, Manuel Richards (Bess Hagos) of Washington, DC, Kimberly Fleury of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jonathan Richards of Fair Haven, Vermont, and Jackson Richards (Samantha Young) of Fair Haven, Vermont. Jenel’s nieces and nephews, Eli Dematties, A’marie Fleury, Aaliyah Fleury, Maddie Fleury, Luciana Richards and Charlie Richards, will also miss their Aunt Jenel. Jenel was greatly loved by her extended family of 16 aunts and uncles, countless cousins and a wealth of friends. Jenel was predeceased by her sister, Keisha Richards; grandmother, Dot Brough, grandfather, Charles M. Brough; grandmother, Pat Richards, grandfather, Robert Richards; and cousin, Greg Richards. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Richard Tinney at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Fair Haven, Vermont, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Burial in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, Vermont, will follow.
