PITTSFORD — Jennie (Cotrupi) Martin, 91, of Pittsford, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, at The Pines at Rutland, from complications of COVID-19, after a second infection, with family at her bedside.
She was born in Rutland on April 20, 1930, to Joseph and Dominica (Crisera) Cotrupi.
She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1948.
She married Gilbert J. Martin on Nov. 26, 1955, at St. Peter Church.
Mrs. Martin was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, Women of the Moose, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Ladies Auxiliary of VFW and Green Mountain GE retirees.
She cherished her family and dedicated her life to her “Special Angel,” son Stevie, volunteering for many years with Vermont Special Olympics.
She loved to read and travel and was an early champion for special education rights.
Jennie is survived by daughters, Nancy Poljacik, of Chittenden, Diane Racette, of Pittsford, Patricia Quenneville, of Leicester; sons, Michael, of Stowe, and Stephen Martin, of Pittsford; a brother, Ret. Col. Francis Cotrupi, of Virginia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert, on July 15, 2021; sisters, Sarah Thompson, Stella O’Brien and Florence Brescia; and brothers, Joseph, Domonic, Samuel, Baby Anthony and Anthony Cotrupi.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763.
