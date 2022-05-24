Jennie Martin PITTSFORD — The funeral Mass for Jennie Martin, who died Feb. 3, 2022, was celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau officiated. Burial followed in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. A reception was held in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford First Response, P.O. Box 433, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
