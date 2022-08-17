Jennifer A. Zahn Anderson RUTLAND —Jennifer Savage died unexpectedly at her home on August 8, 2022. Jennifer was born Sept 18, 1062. She is survived by her daughters Jamie and her husband Ken Savage, Monica and her husband Zane Savage, and her son S. Keith Anderson. Also survived by four grandchildren, Konner, Lyla, Finley and Aria. Her siblings Therese Linnemeyer of Tx, Bradley Zahn of TN and William Zahn of FL and their spouses and many Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews spread across the country. Jennifer grew up in the small town of Orwell on Stevens Orchard which held her heart and fondest memories. She loved her grandchildren with her whole heart and playing make believe and reading with them. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, music and spending time playing gin rummy with her dear friend Patty. Jennifer loved nature and all of its creatures (except spiders). She had a kind and gentle heart and saw the good in every person she met, even when it wasn't apparent to anyone else. Jennifer loved all living creatures large and small, especially her dog Peaches who she had sadly lost this past winter. She was predeceased by her parents H. Keith Zahn and Valerie Zahn. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Rutland County Humane Society in her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.