Jennifer Galbicsek RUTLAND — Jennifer Galbicsek, 42, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. She was born July 9, 1978, in Daytona, Florida, the daughter of John Sr. and Cynthia (Florie) Galbicsek. She graduated from West Rutland High School. Ms. Galbicsek was employed as a cashier and waitress before becoming disabled. She enjoyed being a polymer clay artist and her cats. Survivors include her son, Jarett Fredette, and her partner, Spencer Nimtz, both of Rutland; her mother of Fair Haven; a sister, Johnni Cassidy of Washington; a brother, John Galbicsek Jr. of Arizona; and a nephew. She was predeceased by her father. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
