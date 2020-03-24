Jennifer L. Voghell WEST RUTLAND — Jennifer L. Voghell, 42, of West Rutland, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. She was born on Oct. 9, 1977, in Teaneck, NJ the daughter of Richard and Linda (Pucci) Schnefel. Jennifer grew up in Warwick, NY, graduating from the Warwick Union High School and then in 2000 from Castleton University, where she was a member of the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honor Society. She married Chad M. Voghell on Sept. 2, 2000. Jennifer had been employed by the Boys and Girls Club in Rutland for several years. She enjoyed doing puzzles and origami but most of all going for “blue sky drives.” Survivors include her husband Chad, of West Rutland; her mother Linda Minno and her step-father John; a sister Andrea Schnefel; a brother William Schnefel and his wife Rachael; a niece Rebecca all of Ballston Spa, NY, several aunts, uncles and cousins She was predeceased by her father Richard in 1994. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH, 03756-0001.
