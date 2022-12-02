Jennifer Lee Clement RUTLAND — Jennifer Lee Clement, 48, a resident of Rutland, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on November 24th, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Glens Falls, New York on October 8th, 1974 to Joanne Clement of Bennington and Dwayne Dodge of Granville, New York. Jennifer was employed at The Meadows as an LNA before stopping work to care for her children. She enjoyed coloring, listening to music and singing. Her favorite way to spend time was being with her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Jennifer was an amazing cook and loved making meals for her family. Jennifer is survived by her five children: Jessica Cormia, of Arlington, VT, Keegan Cormia, of Boston, MA, Dusten Cormia, of Rutland, VT, Tiler Cormia, of West Rutland, VT, and Codie Keith, of Pittsford VT. Her grandchildren, Skye Cormia, Carter Cormia, Ensley Cormia, Paislee Griffis. She is survived by her two siblings, Shannon Ferry, of Satellite Beach, FL and James Coutant, of Granville, NY . Also surviving is her best friend and the father of her children, Ernest Cormia, of Rutland, VT. A funeral service for Jennifer L. Clement will be held at 1:30pm on December 3rd, 2022 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home located at 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Memorial contributions in honor of Jennifer may be made to the Mahar and Son Funeral home in Bennington Vermont or the GoFundMe created by her children, as well as Project SweetPeas and Shriners Hospital of Boston MA. Online guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
