Jennifer S. Davis RUTLAND — Jennifer Stella Davis, 48, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 16, 1973, in Rutland, the daughter of Ruth (Webster) and Ramon E. “Harry” Davis Sr. She graduated in 1991 from Otter Valley Union High School. Ms. Davis worked at J.R.‘s Eatery for several years and the Brandon Discount Store. She enjoyed doing arts, flowers, gardening, saving and caring for animals. Survivors include a son, Kyle Cram, of West Rutland; three sisters, Romona Davis, of Pittsford, Pamela Disorda, Jo-Anne Davis, both of Rutland; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father in 2021; mother in 1996; a sister, Andrea Davis, in 2019; and a brother, Ramon “Freddie” Davis Jr., in 1977. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
