Jennifer White DANBY — Jennifer White, 37, passed away suddenly April 20, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with family at her side, from complications of a severe heart infection. She had a gypsy soul and was an adventurer. Jennifer was nothing less than a true survivor; in all of her years, no matter what she did or what she went through, she found a way to survive. She loved her three daughters unconditionally, always looking to spend time with them. Jennifer was joyful and enthusiastic about everything, always looking for the silver lining in life. Even in the tough times, she found a way to be cheerful. Her grandkids meant the world to her, and family was her rock; regardless of how far she traveled, she always stayed close to family. Her family loved her dearly. Jennifer loved fishing, camping, gardening, her gardening gnomes, and was an avid dolphin collector. If she saw a dolphin, she had to have it. She left behind her grandmother, Marrietta White (Dorset); father, buddy, ole pal, John White and wife Marilyn White of Fair Haven; mother, Maggi Zaleski and stepfather Thomas Zaleski of Danby; brother, Richard White and wife Rosalynne White and niece Madison White of Perth, New York; brother, John K. Laflamme of Granville, New York; three daughters, Shania Baker, Ana-Alisha White and Chelsea Balch; four grandchildren, Logan, Hunter, Jordan and Serenity Jennifer Pope (on the way); and several aunts, uncles and cousins. At Jennifer’s request, she is to be cremated by Brewster and Shea Funeral Homes, and her ashes will be spread at sea to swim with the dolphins. A celebration of life will be held at the United Church of Dorset and Rupert at a later date, pending the ongoing situation. The family will announce it accordingly. For donations, you can visit the Facebook fundraiser set up by her brother, or send them to Brewster and Shea Funeral Homes, PO Box 885, Manchester Center, Vermont 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
