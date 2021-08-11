Jeremy J. Spaulding WHITEHALL, N.Y. — On Aug. 5, 2021, Jeremy J. Spaulding, beloved father, fiancé, son and brother, was taken away too soon. Heaven’s quiet fields are now filled with the roar and rolling black smoke of the diesel tractors Jeremy loved to drive. Jeremy was a man who could drive anything and loved to do so. Heaven will be less quiet with Jeremy and his tractors there. He was a devoted family man with a young daughter, Haylee Jo Spaulding, and a stepson, Trevor C. Duel, whom he loved as his own. He loved his animals beyond words and leaves behind his dogs, Waylon and Doodle, as well as his cats, Boots, Dump Truck and Girlie. Jeremy lived for his family and provided and cared endlessly for them. Jeremy leaves behind his children and fiancée, Alicia Marie Backus, of Whitehall, New York; as well as his father, Peter, and mother, Karen (Panoushek) Spaulding; a sister, Heather Spaulding Gale (David); nieces and nephews, Arabella and Margaret and Connor Gale. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Patricia Panoushek, of Hampton, New York; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Although he and Alicia were not yet married, Jeremy leaves behind his future in-laws, Roberta and Eric Towne, Curtis “Skip” Backus Jr. and sister-in-law Kari Backus and nephew Ryker Backus, all of Granville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Ernestine Spaulding; as well as his maternal great-grandmother, Margaret Watt. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. Friends may call from 1:30 until the time of the service.
