Jerilyn A. LaDuc RUTLAND — Jerilyn Ann LaDuc 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening November 23, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday November 30,2022 at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Middlebury to view the complete obituary please visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
