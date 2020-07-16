Jermane C. Hall RUTLAND — Jermane C. Hall, 48, died July 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Nov. 7, 1971, son of Carl W. and Karen (Traynor) Hall. Jermane was a graduate of Rutland High School. He was a landscaper and most recently worked at Clarendon Hardwood Bowls. Jermane enjoyed his two cats, the music of Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles and Motown, martial artists Bruce Lee and Conor McGregor, the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He had a spiritual connection to the Lord and was an advocate of animal welfare. Surviving are his mother, Karen Banks of Rutland, aunts, uncles and cousins. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
