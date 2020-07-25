Jerome J. Sabol LUDLOW — Jerome J. "Jerry" Sabol, 74, passed away July 18, 2020, at his home, ending a battle with cancer that he met with grit, determination, a positive attitude and grace. He was born to George and Mary (Gurdak) Sabol in Springfield, Vermont. He grew up with his three older brothers and attended school in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School. He entered the U.S. Navy in the winter of ‘67, serving until summer of ‘70 in both active duty and the Reserves. It was his time in the Navy, as an electrician, that led him down his career path of telecommunications, eventually retiring from Ludlow Telephone/TDS in 2003. In retirement, he enjoyed, among other things, his winter trips to Florida, summer trips to Maine, frequent visits from his son and niece, both of whom he was especially close to, relaxing on the deck, taking great pleasure in watching the plentiful wildlife that passed by frequently, and spending good times and laughs with his Legion family at the American Legion Post 36, where he was a member for 39 years. Along with being a master of ingenuity, Jerry was a man of integrity with a big heart, quiet demeanor and a healthy sense of humor, usually accompanied by his mischievous grin and a twinkle in his eye. He was a saver of many things, all of which had a purpose or a re-purpose. One of his favorite things to save was change, lots of it, rolled, tallied, dated. He was impeccable about it, and all that pocket change? After years of saving, Jerry single-handedly saved the town of Ludlow from a COVID-19-induced coin shortage (at least for awhile)! I assure you, he’s grinning. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Sabol (South Carolina) and Thomas Sabol (Maine). Those lucky enough to have known him and be a part of his life, left to remember him and honor his memory, are his brother, George Sabol and wife Geraldine of Rutland, Vermont; sister-in-law, Rebecca Sabol of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; son, Jeffery Buckwalter of Harmony, Maine; special niece, Trudy Sabol of Mariaville, Maine; and many other nephews, niece, their spouses and children. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.