Jerome Ragins RUTLAND — Jerome Ragins passed away unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday February 8, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born November 27, 1975, in Greeleyville, South Carolina to William H. Allen and Hattie Ragins. Survivors include his parents, his wife Robin, daughters Charisma and Carmen Ragins, step children Ethan, Kaleb and Sierra, a granddaughter Kahlani Carranza all of Rutland, VT, his brothers Kieth of SC, and Isley of FL, sisters Jillian of FL, April of NC and Candid of NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Clifford Funeral Home located at 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT, to help the family cover costs of this unexpected loss and due to lack of insurance.
