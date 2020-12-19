Jerome Stuart Brown MOUNT HOLLY — Jerome Stewart Brown, 80, of Mount Holly, Vermont, died on Dec. 13, 2020, with Natalie, his loving wife of 58 years, by his side. Jerome was born in the Rutland Hospital on Feb. 23, 1940, the son of John Jacob Brown of Wallingford and Mildred Florence (Stewart) Brown of Sugar Hill, East Wallingford. He attended Catholic schools in Rutland, graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy. He served honorably in the United States Navy from January 1960 through June 1964. He was aboard the USS Herbert J. Thomas while stationed in Long Beach, California. During this time, he participated in two west Pacific deployments, earning the grade of FTG2 (Gunfire Technician). He was awarded the Vermont Veterans Medal for Honorable Service in the United States Military on June 14, 2004. On March 3, 1962, he married Natalie L. Kinsman of North Springfield, Vermont, beginning a partnership that would last for a lifetime. Together, the welcomed their son, Christopher Stuart Brown, on July 20, 1971. Upon release from the military, Jerome returned to Rutland, Vermont, where he worked for GE Aviation through 1970. He then went into the real estate business as a realtor forming the Sugar Hill Realty. He bought and sold apartment houses in Rutland, Bennington, Springfield, Windsor, Ascutney and Bellows Falls, Vermont, also in Claremont, New Hampshire, North Walpole, New Hampshire, and Whitehall, New York. He also formed a partnership with his brothers, Richard J. and Gordon Brown, operating the New England Chemical Co. Later, he bought and operated Speed Queen Laundromat and Brown Diversified Inc. of Rutland, Vermont. In 1975, he became a partner in Artcraft Electroplating Inc. of Burbank, California, and moved there with Natalie and Christopher. They remained in California until 1983 when Jerry sold his partnership and moved his family back to Vermont, settling down in Mount Holly. He again began working in real estate and later took on dispatching communications for the Ludlow Police Department. He retired from there in 2016 after 30 years of service. Jerome was an active member of the Masons, the Odd Fellows and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Jerry and Natalie enjoyed some lovely vacations, including the Carnival Holiday Cruise out of New Orleans in 2003. Another time, Jerry, ever the realtor, on a vacation in Hawaii bought and sold a lot on the Big Island to cover their trip expenses, with some left over to put towards Christopher’s college expenses. In 2004, Jerry and Natalie bought a place in Sunshine Village Park in Florida where they spent the last several winters. Jerome was predeceased by his parents, John and Mildred Brown; his brothers, Gordon and Richard Brown; a sister, Marilyn Ann Brown Bowen. He is survived by his wife, Natalie of Mount Holly, Vermont; a son, Christopher of Springfield, Vermont; and two sisters, Monica Brown Reed and Colleen Brown Natale, both of Rutland, Vermont. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later time. Jerome will be buried in the New Mechanicsville Cemetery in Belmont, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to the Mount Holly Rescue Squad. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.