Jerri A. Adams FAIR HAVEN — Jerri Anne Adams, 60, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Aug. 5, 1961, the daughter of Ai Chauncey and Jean (Hughes) Adams. She graduated in 1978 from Poultney High School and in 1983 from then-Castleton College. Ms. Adams was an office manager at Castleton Motors for many years. She was a member of Green Mountain Church of Christ and Fair Haven American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49. She enjoyed studying her Bible, hunting, fishing, playing basketball and softball, and being on the women’s softball league in Fair Haven. Survivors include her mother, Jean Henske, of Castleton; four siblings, Melissa Loughan, of West Rutland, Rebecca Jones, of Rutland Town, Beverly Ellis, Ronald Adams, both of Fair Haven; several nieces and nephews. Ms. Adams was predeceased by a brother, Tim Adams, in 1994. Funeral services will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Green Mountain Church of Christ, 522 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
