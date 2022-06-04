Jerri A. Adams FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Jerri Anne Adams, 60, who died Monday, May 9, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Green Mountain Church of Christ. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Hubbardton. Memorial contributions may be made to Green Mountain Church of Christ, 522 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735.
