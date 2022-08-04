Jerry H. Brisson STRATHAM, NH — Jerry H. Brisson died peacefully on July 29, 2022 after a long illness. Jerry was born on April 5, 1948 to the late Joseph Alfred and Constance Marion (Searles) Brisson in Rutland, VT where he was raised and always considered home. Jerry attended the University of Vermont, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. It was at UVM that he met his wife, Mary, and they enjoyed 48 years of steadfast marriage. While living in Isle La Motte, VT Jerry became a Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief and EMT. He attended graduate studies at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. He worked in pharmaceutical R&D, with a focus on biopharmaceuticals. His remarkable career relocated him several times and he enjoyed his communities in NY, WI, KS, and finally MD where he retired from Otsuka Pharmaceutical in 2016. Jerry and Mary moved to NH to be closer to family, including their beloved son, Michael, daughter-in-law Neysa, and grandson Marshall. Jerry loved his family, co-workers and friends. He found his life's work in pharmaceuticals both fulfilling and enriching. Jerry leaves his wife, Mary Tabah Brisson, of Stratham, NH; his son Michael (Neysa) Brisson; his grandson Marshall Stansbury; his brother Richard (Courtney) Brisson; his sister Gail (Armin Heurich) Brisson; his sister Carol Brisson; his step mother Patricia; his sister-in-law Hendrika (Godfrey) Sluder; his brother-in-law John (Nora) Tabah; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces. The funeral and burial will be private for family members. Burial will be in the Northfield Falls Cemetery, Northfield Falls, VT at a later date. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/nca. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Jerry's memorial website and to sign his tribute wall.
