Jerry Jasinski SPRINGFIELD — The graveside service for Jerry Jasinski, who died April 12, 2021, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Thomas Moser officiating.
Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 1:23 am
Jerry Jasinski SPRINGFIELD — The graveside service for Jerry Jasinski, who died April 12, 2021, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Thomas Moser officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.