Jerry J. Johnson RUTLAND — Jerry Johnson, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in New York, after a short battle with cancer. He was born July 28, 1944, the son of Harry E. Johnson and Agnes M. White Johnson. He attended Rutland public schools. He was employed by the Vermont Marble Co., Callahan Can, Howe Richardson Scale Co. and spent over 35 years at Rutland Plywood. Jerry loved deer hunting and fishing either in his boat or on the ice. On occasion, you could find him cruising down the road on his motorcycle. Jerry volunteered some of his time to Gayle Sheldon Memorial Foundation for Brain Cancer. He is survived by his mother, Agnes M. White Johnson; two brothers, Jeffrey H. Johnson and wife Irene, Jason Johnson and wife Lorraine; several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Harry E. Johnson; sister, Joan Nartowicz; and niece, Stacy Johnson. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Jerry’s family at 1001 Packer Road, Mount Holly, VT 05758. Services are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
