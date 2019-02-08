Jerry Kyhill CASTLETON — Jerry Kyhill, 71, of Castleton, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, Feb. 2, 2019, (Groundhog Day), at his residence, following a two-year courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), with his loved ones by his side. Jerry was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Dec. 16, 1947. He was the son of Richard and Rita (Greenfield) Kyhill. Jerry married Marjorie Krieger on July 14, 1977. The family relocated to Castleton in 1981 where he became the manager/chef of Sal’s Italian Restaurant on West Street in Rutland, eventually becoming owner/operator of the restaurant in 1984. Later on, he opened a second location, Sal’s South in Wallingford. Growing up close to Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, NY, he was an avid fan of baseball and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Upon the Dodgers leaving Brooklyn, Jerry transitioned to Yankee fandom. Throughout his life, he was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed golf, fishing, having a catch and shooting hoops, as well as any other athletic endeavors. Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, brother, Papa K and friend. His voracious love for life, family, food and music always made a positive impact upon others. Fond memories include his Sal’s Groupies, Cape Cod Family, OBX Crew and all of his boys from Brooklyn. Survivors include his wife and dedicated caregiver, Marjorie, of Castleton; daughter, Jennifer Wieczorkowski and husband Phil, of Seymour, CT; daughter, Hannah Mulligan and husband Mike, of Valatie, NY; son, Jesse Kyhill and wife Elizabeth, of Fair Haven; brother, Steven Kyhill and wife Theresa, of Castleton; grandchildren include Kyla Wieczorkowski, Ali Wieczorkowski, Max Kyhill, Samuel Kyhill, Jaden Kyhill and Abigail Mulligan; along with several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours; however, Jerry has requested a “Celebration of Light” to be held in his memory, which will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jerry to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Condolences are preferred to be left online with the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.