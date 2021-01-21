Jerry R. Ragosta rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Jerry R. Ragosta, 86, who died Jan. 13, 2021, was held Tuesday at Christ the King Church. Concelebrants were the Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor, and the Rev. Luke Austin, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Mary in Middlebury. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Memorial contributions may be made to CKS, MSJ or Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
