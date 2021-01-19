Jerry Ragosta RUTLAND — Jerry Ralph Ragosta, 86, of Rutland, joined the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, passing peacefully at his home due to complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Rutland on May 6, 1934, to John and Bridget Cioffi Ragosta. He was predeceased by both parents; also, brothers, Joseph Ragosta Sr. and Frank Ragosta; sisters, Phyllis Carpenter, Angie Tomlingson, Mary Haapala, Lucy Levins and Virginia DeAngelis; a niece, Inez Plante, and a nephew, James Ragosta Sr. He is survived by sister, Carmella Carter. Jerry was an MSJ graduate; active with the Knights of Columbus, Christ the King Church and choir; served as a justice of the peace; and volunteered at the Rutland Mission feeding and helping those of lesser means. He worked for over 32 years for Tuttle Publishing; at the family's Fruitland Farm Store and Rutland Fair fruit stand; most recently, for Price Chopper Super Samples. He was also a volunteer at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jerry enjoyed music, animals, skiing, golf, swimming, gardening and, above all, entertaining family and friends. He was a father figure to great-nieces, Bridget Fuller and Stacey Fitzgerald. He was a caring, loving and generous uncle, neighbor and friend who will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to CKS, MSJ or The Rutland County Humane Society.
