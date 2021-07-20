Jerry R. Ragosta RUTLAND — The graveside service for Jerry R. Ragosta, 86, who died Jan. 13, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 1:01 am
