Jerry Sanborn BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Jerry Sanborn passed away peacefully June 23, 2021 at his residence in Brooksville, Florida, with his loving companion, Marjorie Glowa, by his side. Born in Newport, Vermont, May 2, 1939, the son of Bradley Sanborn and Lena (Griggs) Sanborn, Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Rutland High School and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran (1957-1960). Following honorable discharge, Jerry work at his father’s sawmill in West Rutland, as a logger, a carpenter and as a manager for Sherwin Williams Paint in Burlington and then as owner and proprietor of Sanborn’s Paint Spot in Rutland, Vermont, before retiring in 2006. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Bonita Joyce (Cohan), in 2010. Jerry is survived by his sons, Jeffrey, of Rutland, Vermont, Eric, of Brandon, Vermont, and Matthew, of Kenduskeag, Maine. Jerry was a devoted father and husband, a talented woodworker, a selfless neighbor who enjoyed assisting others in home improvement projects, and who also volunteered in helping construct home wheelchair ramps for the disabled. Jerry was also a proud member of the American Cut Glass Association and was an enthusiastic collector of glassware and pottery. Jerry also enjoyed gardening, working in his orchard, fishing, and golfing with his regular crew. He will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.