Jesse D. Billings III RUTLAND TOWN — The memorial service for Jesse D. Billings III, 90, who died Nov. 1, 2021, was held Thursday, Nov. 11, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Terry Hanley, of Castleton, officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Eulogist was Raina Crossman, a daughter. Family and friends offered words of remembrance. Center Lodge #34 F&AM, of Rutland, offered their service. The reception was held in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
