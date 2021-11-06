Jesse D. Billings III RUTLAND TOWN — Jesse D. Billings III, 90, of Rutland Town, Vermont, died Nov. 1, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1931, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Jesse Dyer Billings Jr. and Lillian (Tarbell) Billings. In 1949, he graduated from Rutland High School. On Aug. 21, 1955, he married Joyce Boutwell in the Federated Church of Castleton. They enjoyed 61 years together until her passing in 2017. Jesse was a lifelong dairy farmer and maple syrup producer. He was a 57-year member and past master of Center Lodge #34, F&AM of Rutland and a 53-year member of Cairo Temple Shriners where he served for a time as treasurer. He had also been active in the Elbon Shrine Club and the director's staff. Jesse served on the Rutland Town Fire Department, School Board and Select Board. He and Joyce loved travelling every summer to eastern Canada on their Honda Goldwing. Some of the many countries they visited were Russia, China, India, New Zealand, Australia, Poland, Spain and numerous countries in Central and South America. Survivors include his seven children, Roger Billings and Nancy Rizner, of North Clarendon, Renita and Toby Welch, of East Middlebury, Carla and Kevin Peck, of North Clarendon, Craig and Christine Billings, of Pittsford, Warren Billings, of North Clarendon, Radley and Sandra Billings, of Rutland Town, and Raina and Bill Crossman, of Wallingford; 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Preston Billings and Katharine Crocke, both of Rutland Town; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Kayla Welch and Jacob Billings; his brother, Harold Billings; and his brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Boutwell. The memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Terry Hanley of Castleton, VT, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Childrens Hospital, lovetotherescue.org. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
