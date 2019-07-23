Jesse Warren Loomis rites WEST RUTLAND — The memorial service for Jesse Warren Loomis, 37, who died July 11, 2019, was held Saturday, July 20, at Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Noble officiated. A poem was read by Ann St. Peter. A celebration of life followed at West Rutland American Legion.
