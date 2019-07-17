Jesse Warren Loomis WEST RUTLAND — Jesse Warren Loomis, 37, passed away on July 11, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jesse was born in Rutland on Sept. 25, 1981, the son of Roy and Amy Loomis. Jesse is survived by his brothers Cy and Jody Loomis. Jess was a graduate of West Rutland High School and attended two years of college in Colorado. Jesse worked at the Fair Haven Post Office as a dedicated rural route carrier. Jesse enjoyed competing in triathlons, Spartan Races and other challenging events. Jesse spent his time fishing, shooting, rock climbing, running, cycling and going for walks with his beloved dog, Riggs. Jesse will be remembered for his kindness, patience, strength and bravery. Friends and family are cordially invited to services on July 20, 2019, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Calling hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. The service will be at 4 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the West Rutland American Legion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.