Jessi N. Webb WEST PAWLET — Jessi Naomi Webb, age 39, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home located in West Pawlet, Vermont. Jessi was born on June 25, 1982, in Springfield, Vermont, the daughter of Mike and Karen (Gagnon) Webb. Jessi had a vibrant soul that radiated light everywhere she went. She had an amazing ability to make every person whom she encountered feel like they were important and loved and is known by many as the “best hugger.” Jessi was a compassionate, loving, caring individual with a great sense of humor and a quick wit. She loved to read books and write in her journals. She also treasured time with friends and family and creating memories through experiences. She had an artistic flare and loved creating personalized greeting cards for people with her own designs, just to make the recipient feel a bit more special. Jessi left an indelible mark on every person who had the pleasure of knowing her and her light will forever shine on in those people. She will truly be missed and remembered as a one-of-a-kind beauty and the most genuine and selfless person. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Glenn A. LaPlante, of West Pawlet, Vermont; his children, Nicole (LaPlante) Liebig and her husband, Nick, of Rutland, Vermont, Kyle LaPlante, of Burlington, Vermont, Alex LaPlante, of Granville, New York, Glenn and Andrea LaPlante, of Hebron, New York; mother and father, Kevin and Karen (Webb) Clement, of Perkinsville, Vermont; her brother, Mathew (Webb) Donohue and his wife, Uli, and daughter Clara; Mike Webb; grandson Isaac; and countless friends, relatives and admirers. Donations can be made to the VNA and Hospice. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. The following were entries made into her journals. “I’d rather think that I temporarily died than that I kept on living and can’t remember a thing.” — Wistawa Szymborska “Enlightenment is not the sun that shines all day, but the lightning that gives only quick glimpses – thus allowing us to navigate from one troubled place to another.” — Zen Fables for today Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
