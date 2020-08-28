Jessica Ann Sanderson MONTPELIER — Jessica Ann Sanderson, 68, died Aug. 8, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, after a series of strokes. She was born in 1952 in Cambridge, England, the daughter of Phyllis (Meaker) and Air Force Capt. George Robert Sanderson. She graduated in 1970 from Spaulding High School where she was active in Glee Club and Drama Club. Ms. Sanderson was employed in Greenwich, Connecticut, as an au pair; in New York City as a corporate catering manager; in Stamford, Connecticut, as an office manager; and then as program manager for Montpelier Senior Meals and MOW at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Survivors include a brother, Stephen Sanderson, and a sister, Susan Sanderson. The family would like to express our deep gratitude to Jess's dear friend, Donald Adams, for his assistance in our time of loss. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral. Her cremains will be interred in Greenmount Cemetery in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Feast Senior Meal Program at Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier, VT 05602 or online at https://www.montpeliervt.org/746/donate.
