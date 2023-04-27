Jessica Duguay Norton CHITTENDEN — Jessica Duguay Norton, 37 of Chittenden, VT passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023. Family meant everything to Jessica; she always put it above all else. Known by that family as an amazing mother, wife, and daughter, she was taken from them far too soon. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 2003, earned a degree in business from the Community College of Vermont in 2007, and was a dedicated employee at Hannaford for over 20 years, but none of those achievements meant as much to her as being a mother. Jessica never asked for much, but being a mother was her biggest dream in life, and after many struggles, she was blessed with her beautiful daughter Madelyn in 2015. Jessica is survived by her husband Justin and daughter Madelyn of Chittenden, VT, her mother Dale Duguay of Pittsford VT, her father Rodney Duguay and his partner Gale Stanley of Hancock Maine, her brother Todd Duguay, his wife Karen, and their children Leah and Brady of Middlebury VT, her brother Tim Duguay, his wife Kathryn, and their daughter Cora, of Rutland VT, her grandmother Ann Bielot of Deep River CT, her mother-in-law Pat McCarty of Rutland, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jamie Norton and Lisa Norton of Schenectady NY, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial service will be held at 2 o’clock on Saturday, April 29 with calling hours starting at 1 pm at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland and all who loved and cared for her are welcome, followed by a private burial service for family only. I’m sorry we didn’t make it to -1, Babe.. and though I will live many days past that, I will love you forever and miss you always. Love, Justin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.