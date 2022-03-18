Jessica J. Bernstein BENSON — Our sweet Jessica, 46, passed away on March 10, 2022, from an unexpected medical emergency. At the time, Jess was with her mother and brother in her home state of Maine, mourning the loss of her father, Marty, who passed away from cancer earlier that day. Those who were fortunate enough to have met Jess were embraced by the kindest and sweetest soul. She was always there for her friends and family with a smile, open ears and a kind heart. Jess leaves behind her dear husband of 19 years, Franklin; and her beloved children, Solomon and Miriam. Also mourning the loss of Jess are her mother, Sandy; brother, Aaron; and in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces across the country from California to Maine. Born July 21, 1975, after growing up in Fort Kent, Maine, Jess attended Union College. During her time there, she earned a Watson Fellowship grant. Through the grant, Jess traveled around the world after graduation, studying the intersection of women and martial arts. (Jess was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.) Subsequently, Jess earned her MA in Women’s Studies from The George Washington University. Working first for the United Nations Foundation and then Population Action International, Jess traveled repeatedly to Africa and Europe to help mothers and children get the health care they needed. Most recently, Jess earned a Master's in Social Work (MSW) from The University of Maryland (UMD) in 2021. Jess then used her amazing skills and personal warmth to help at-risk individuals at Sheppard Pratt. The greatest legacy that Jess leaves us is her children, who were the world to her. Jess raised them to be kind and curious, strong and silly, creative and caring, just as she was. She brought together a long list of close friends and a large loving family, forming a village that is ensuring her husband and children are forever supported. Funeral arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home with a graveside ceremony to be held Saturday morning, March 19, in the Bartholomew Family Cemetery in Benson, Vermont, located on the same farm where Jessica and Franklin were married in 2002. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Pan-Mass Challenge, which she and her husband both participated in: http://profile.pmc.org/FB0028.
