Jessica Jane Mallory LEICESTER — Jessica Jane Mallory, 39, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home. She was born April 28, 1979, in Middlebury, the daughter of Eric and Brenda (Brown) Mallory. She played basketball and softball while attending Otter Valley Union High School, and graduated from Proctor High School where she also played softball. Following graduation, Ms. Mallory worked for over 11 years at Haven Health Care in Rutland, where she earned her LNA. She was forced to retire due to a disability in 2007. She enjoyed basketball, watching the Little League World Series and fishing. Survivors include her parents, of Forest Dale; her brother, Matthew Mallory, of Brandon; paternal grandfather John Mallory, paternal grandmother June Santorufo, of Wallington, New Jersey, maternal grandmother Janet Thomas, of Morganton, North Carolina; three nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 3 pm. Friday, April 5, at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Private burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Addison County Counseling Service, 89 Main St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
