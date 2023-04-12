Jessica R. Lanphere-Charronsmith BANGOR, ME — Jessica Lanphere-Charronsmith died April 4, 2023 at Eastern Maine Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Master's degree in Social Work. She was born in Rutland Vermont on July 20, 1991. Surviving is her husband Ryland Lanphere-Charronsmith, her mother Lorrie Voisine and step-father Roland Voisine and father Steven Laphere and step-mother Nicolette Laphere and many other relatives. Jess was an avid collector of gnomes and loved to spend time with her family and pets. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. If you would like to celebrate Jessica's life vou could make a donation in her name to The Elder Institute of Maine or the Mabel Wadsworth Center.
