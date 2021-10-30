Jessie C. Forrest MANCHESTER CENTER — Jessie C. Forrest, 82, a resident of North Road, passed away Oct. 27, 2021, at her home in the presence of her daughters. Jessie was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 31, 1938, the daughter of Leif and Amelia (Power) Jacobsen. She attended Brooklyn schools, graduating from Erasmus Hall High School in 1957. Jessie worked as a farm volunteer in the Summers of 1955 &'56 on the farm of Ed and Midge Forrest in Manchester where she met her future husband, David Forrest. Jessie and Dave married in 1957 and moved to Germany for two years where their oldest child was born. Upon returning to Vermont, she worked on the family farm and along with her husband, ran the Dave Forrest General Store in East Dorset. She was a farmer for the majority of her life, but also held a number of other jobs: teller at Chase Manhattan Bank on Wall Street while in high school, radio advertising salesperson, freelance Wallpaperer, and shoe manufacturer. She was Sexton of Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester for 22 years and Coordinator of the Red Cross Blood drives in Manchester for 20 years. She was known for promoting blood drives with gift certificates and door prizes for those who gave blood. Jessie was very musical. She wrote songs, played the harmonica, and sang all the time with her family and at church. She led sing-alongs at Equinox Terrace with her dear friend Phyllis Dickie. She enjoyed musical theater and was a member of the Dorset Players. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Northshire Seniors and Neighbor to Neighbor participant. Jessie is survived by her children James Forrest (Cynthia) of Caroga Lake, New York, Heidi Shaffer (Paul) of Seneca Falls, New York, John Forrest of Manchester, William Forrest (Kathy) of Dolgeville, New York, and Julie Saunders (Leland) of Argyle, New York, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Jacobsen, her sister Ann Zander and two infant children, Timothy David, and Midge Theresa Forrest. Burial Rites with Eucharist will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Episcopal Church in Manchester. Interment will follow in Factory Point Cemetery. A visiting hour at the church will be held from 10-11 a.m. one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jessie’s memory may be made to Zion Episcopal Church Christmas Fund or the American Red Cross c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
