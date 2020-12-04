Jessie Dennison Ayers RUPERT — Jessie Dennison Ayers passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Jessie was born June 21, 1943, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Hank and Dorothy (Matteson) Dennison. Jessie grew up in West Pawlet. She worked at Manchester Wood and J K Adams. She enjoyed both of those jobs working with wood and creativity. She was a collector of many things. A favorite collection was that of Native American dolls. Others were frogs, pigs and chickens. Jessie was an Elvis fan through and through. She loved the beach and the ocean. She lived in Kennebunkport, but her love of her family and Vermont brought her back. Her greatest love in life was being a Nana. Jessie will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and ever ready smile. Jessie was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Shirley Sumner, John “JD,” Clarence “Stub” and Robert Dennison. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Keith Warner (Ronda) of Pawlet, Kelli Lewis (George) of Rupert, Kevin Warner of West Pawlet, Michelle Butler (John) of Dorset, and Phillip Cary (Lorraine) of Salem. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Surviving is her husband, John Ayers of New Hampshire; and brother, David Dennison (Carol) of Lake St. Catherine; in addition to many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet at 11 a.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place and masks must be worn. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
