Jessie M. Orr rites ORWELL — The memorial service for Jessie M. Orr, 83, who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, was held Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Congregational Church of Orwell. The Rev. David Anderson, pastor, officiated. The organist was Sharon Pinsonneault. Words of remembrance were by Margaret Korda; a poem was read by Travis and Elizabeth Orr. A reception followed at Orwell Firehouse. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church of Orwell to assist in making the building handicap accessible, 464 Main St., Orwell, VT 05760. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.